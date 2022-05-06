22-05-06 Snapshots 1 McCoy.jpg

"Hagerman. I like the hot springs, bird watching, the river, fishing, camping and cooking healthy foods."

Steve McCoy

East Fork
22-05-06 Snapshots 2 Weaver.jpg

"We are going paddle boarding and fishing at Silver Creek, barbecuing hamburgers and spending a night or two."

Sara Weaver

Carey
22-05-06 Snapshots 3 Aicale.jpg

"Redfish first, and then out Warm Springs. We like to play in the water with our kids and enjoy a campfire."

Caroline Aicale

Ketchum
22-05-06 Snapshots 4 Hanks.jpg

"Camping in the desert happens earlier than the mountains, Moab for instance. Biking, hiking and climbing are all fun activities. Cooking mac and cheese also sounds fun."

Alexis Hanks

Ketchum
22-05-06 Snapshots 5 Gonzalez.jpg

"Petit Lake and the Stanley area. We paddle board and hang out and also cook hamburgers, hot dogs and carne asada."

Maria Gonzalez

Ketchum
