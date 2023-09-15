23-09-15 snapshot 1 Smith.jpg

“I did it. I completed Rebecca’s Private Idaho, the French Fry or Medium Course and beat my previous best time by 30 minutes.”

Katie Smith

Boise
23-09-15 snapshot 2 Zell.jpg

“I want to rehab my knee. I’d like to strengthen and stretch to avoid surgery.”

Erin Zell

Ketchum
23-09-15 snapshot 3 Funk.jpg

“Organize my life. So far, I’ve gotten rid of a few things and I’ve been trying to work out in the gym more.”

Madeline Funk

Hailey
23-09-15 snapshot 4 Heron.jpg

“My boyfriend and I want to complete our overnight bike trip complete with camping, a summit and a roundtrip of around 130 kilometers.”

Emily Heron

British Columbia, Canada
23-09-15 snapshot 5 Brunacini.jpg

“Start our home renovation. We’re not moving walls, just making the house our own.”

Lisa Brunacini

Hailey
