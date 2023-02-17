23-02-17 Snapshots 1 Nielsen.jpg

"Reagan, because he embodied smaller government. These are the nine most terrifying words in the English language: 'I’m from the government and I’m here to help.'"

Heather Nielsen

Ketchum


"I think that Reagan did a good job bringing the parties together, and in the '80s he was good for the country."

Jolynn Hansen

Hailey


"Teddy Roosevelt, because to speak softly and carry a big stick is appropriate philosophy in today’s world."

Benjamin Leopold

Midvalley


"As a fourth-generation Idahoan, I like Reagan because he was for the people and the Constitution, supporting the Second Amendment, even after being shot."

Katie Beem

Shoshone


"Eisenhower. He was almost forced into running for president like George Washington. As a humble, patriotic general he improved the country’s infrastructure and warned us about the impending governmental agencies being too powerful."

Preston Brown

Sun Valley
