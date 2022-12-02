22-12-02 Snapshots 1 Ryan.jpg

“I’d pay off my student loans. And, since I’m a tennis player, I’d go to all of the Grand Slams.”

Kat Ryan

Ketchum
22-12-02 Snapshots 2 Podruchny.jpg

“I wouldn’t keep it all. I would donate to some of the smaller cities around. Then, I would travel with my family.”

April Podruchny

Shoshone
22-12-02 Snapshots 3 Fornerd.jpg

“I would first invest a good portion, then travel around the world.”

Mia Fornerd

Warm Springs
22-12-02 Snapshots 4 Williams.jpg

“First a crazy vacation surfing in Fiji and Hawaii. Then some skiing and skydiving, followed by a raging party and finally traveling to India for some great food.”

Wenny Williams

Methuen, Massachusetts
22-12-02 Snapshots 5 Linderman.jpg

“I’d stop working for a year and be a ski bum. Then, I'd travel up to Alaska.”

Cody Linderman

Hailey
