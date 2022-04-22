22-04-22 Snapshots 1 Fogli.jpg

"Costa Rica, to forget my cares and watch the butterflies."

Marie Fogli

Hailey
22-04-22 Snapshots 2 Braun.jpg

"I would take my horses and desert ride in Moab and Bryce Canyon."

Tiffany Braun

Bellevue
22-04-22 Snapshots 3 Lucero.jpg

"I would travel to a rodeo with my horses to compete in barrel racing. Not far, and not for too long. I like to participate and share in our Western heritage."

Acee Lucero

Richfield
22-04-22 Snapshots 4 Christianson.jpg

"Switzerland. I've thought about traveling there and I think that I'd enjoy hiking in the Alps."

Haley Christianson

Sun Valley
22-04-22 Snapshots 5 McCoy.jpg

"I would go back to Ireland and visit the Ring of Kerry. I'd like to finish what we started 14 years ago. It's a beautiful country, and I'd like to experience pub life and local camaradrie."

Cyndy McCoy

Hailey
