Cyndy McCoy

“I would go back to Ireland and visit the Ring of Kerry. I’d like to finish what we started 14 years ago. It’s a beautiful country, and I’d like to experience pub life and local camaradrie.”

Cyndy McCoy, Hailey
Haley Christianson

“Switzerland. I’ve thought about traveling there and I think that I’d enjoy hiking in the Alps.”

Haley Christianson, Sun Valley
Acee Lucero

“I would travel to a rodeo with my horses to compete in barrel racing. Not far, and not for too long. I like to participate and share in our Western heritage.”

Acee Lucero, Richfield
Tiffany Braun

“I would take my horses and desert ride in Moab and Bryce Canyon.”

Tiffany Braun, Bellevue
Marie Fogli

“Costa Rica, to forget my cares and watch the butterflies.”

Marie Fogli, Hailey
