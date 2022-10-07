22-10-07 Snapshots 1 Flickinger.jpg

“I’d talk about the sheep culture as it is connected to the music lore of the Boise Highlanders with their stirring and poignant bagpipes and artistry of the Basque and Peruvian dancers.”

Lynn Flickinger

Ketchum
22-10-07 Snapshots 2 Dean.jpg

“How the sheep keep me on the edge of my seat every time that I watch them.”

Shaw Dean

Ketchum
22-10-07 Snapshots 3 Collins.jpg

“The parade organizers took a negative and turned it into a positive. Sheep were somewhat scorned and now are celebrated in an historical nationally known festival.”

Linnea Collins

Sun Valley
22-10-07 Snapshots 4 Trujillo.jpg

“I remember the sheep. To me, they are the big stars of the parade.”

Isabel Trujillo

Hailey
22-10-07 Snapshots 5 Neumann.jpg

“I’d ask a series of questions regarding the history of sheep ranching in the valley, like where do they winter, how long do they live, what’s their favorite grazing food and why are some sheep black?”

Vanessa Neumann pictured with daughter Annika

East Fork
