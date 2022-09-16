22-09-16 Snapshots 1 Rizzo.jpg

“Lobster tails and steak on the grill. I’ll use T-bones with compound butter, served with a nice Bloody Mary.”

George Rizzo

Mid-Valley
22-09-16 Snapshots 2 Maksik.jpg

“Some wonderful French dish prepared in kitchen, like a salade niçoise, and a really good bottle of Chablis.”

Leslie Maksik

Ketchum
22-09-16 Snapshots 3 Kuhnle.jpg

“Barbecue tri-tip and linguiça. The Portuguese wild boar sausage as an appetizer and the tri-tip as an entrée.”

Kaylee Kuhnle

Mid-valley
22-09-16 Snapshots 4 Willis.jpg

“Bratwurst. The good German ones with authentic spices.”

Jim and Tamara Willis

Ketchum
22-09-16 Snapshots 5 Shumway.jpg

“Brats, burgers and grilled chicken breasts. Cook them thoroughly with plenty of spices and accent with good vodka, beer and White Claws.”

Regan Shumway

Boise
Load comments