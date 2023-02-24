23-02-24 Snapshots 1 Melling.jpg

“Why hasn’t he visited East Palestine, Ohio, the site of the train wreck?”

Adela Melling

Bellevue
23-02-24 Snapshots 2 Farrish.jpg

“What’s he going to do about Russia?”

Katie Farrish

Atlanta, Georgia
23-02-24 Snapshots 3 Fischer.jpg

“What’s he doing to protect the United States and other countries, like Ukraine?”

Nichole Fischer

Atlanta, Georgia
23-02-24 Snapshots 4 Mueller.jpg

“What's in the Chinese balloon?”

Sabrina Mueller

Ashburn, Virginia
23-02-24 Snapshots 5 Pertel.jpg

“Would you have a beer with me? Preferably a schooner at Grumpy’s, so that we could talk like normal people.”

Heather Pertel

Jackson Hole, Wyoming
