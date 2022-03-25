22-03-25 Snapshots 1 Frankel.jpg

"Crossing Warm Springs Creek on the Challenger Lift and seeing the crocuses that have come out. Spring has sprung."

Alene Frankel

Princeton, N.J.
22-03-25 Snapshots 2 West.jpg

"Corn snow in the bowls."

Tom West

Ketchum
22-03-25 Snapshots 3 Enos.jpg

"Skiing in a sweatshirt."

Lily Enos

East Fork
22-03-25 Snapshots 4 Crile.jpg

"When a cool breeze becomes a warm breeze—and allergies."

Grete Crile

Sun Valley
22-03-25 Snapshots 5 Lyonnais.jpg

"When the buttercups bloom, the snow starts melting and people begin sitting outside in the park."

Nichole Lyonnais

Portland, Oregon
