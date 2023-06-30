Sela Nock

“It’s my favorite week, with running a 5K and going to ... see Journey. Then topping it all off with a traditional American BBQ at the pool."

Sela Nock, Salt Lake City
Michelle Bitler

“Camping and mountain biking.”

Michelle Bitler, Ketchum
Matt Ward

“A barbeque with friends and family along with a Nerf battle celebrating my son’s 7th birthday. Oh yeah, it’s also my 20th high school reunion!”

Matt Ward, Hailey
Amber Morgan

“Family is in town, so we’re going to the rodeo and having a kegger.”

Amber Morgan, Hailey
Darci Hanson

“We are going hiking to a waterfall out Trail Creek. Then, we are going out to Cookbook for dinner and afterwards watching fireworks.”

Darci Hanson, Ketchum
Load comments