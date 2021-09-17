Amy Niven

A modified minestrone with no pasta but two kinds of beans and lots of good veggies. My twin girls love it.

Amy Niven, Sun Valley
Reid Selisch

Chicken-tortilla soup. My soup is especially good due to the flavor. I use paprika, Italian seasoning and enchilada sauce.

Reid Selisch, Hailey
Annie Pokorny

A duck kaosoi. It’s like a Korean chicken noodle made with coconut milk with a little curry paste.

Annie Pokorny, Ketchum
Kris Miller

Thai-curry chicken soup. It’s basically keto-friendly… It’s extra yummy ‘cause I use Patak’s hot curry paste.

Kris Miller, Mid-valley
Cheryl Fulton

My chicken noodle soup has big chunks of chicken, wide egg noodles and big chunks of veggies like carrots and celery.

Cheryl Fulton, Hailey

