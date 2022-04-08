22-04-08 Snapshots 1 Pleyn.jpg

"Hiking and walking with the dog, playing backyard family games like badminton and cornhole, and pickleball is on my list."

Margaret Pleyn

Ketchum
22-04-08 Snapshots 2 Robinson.jpg

"Après at Warm Springs, dusting off the bikes and riding outside, walking the dogs in warm temps and corn skiing."

Susan Robinson

Ketchum
22-04-08 Snapshots 3 Perrigoue.jpg

"Spring skiing, walking and hiking in the flowers and trees and running without being frozen. I love to be able to wear my flip-flops."

Kristina Perrigoue

Sun Valley
22-04-08 Snapshots 4 Dunn.jpg

"Foraging, hiking, traveling and getting my rafting gear together."

Tate Dunn

Ketchum
22-04-08 Snapshots 5 Williams.jpg

"Spring cleaning the yard (I actually like it), outdoor dining, riverside walks and playing music on the outside deck."

Curt Williams

Bellevue
