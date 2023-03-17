23-03-17 snapshots 1 Kargman.jpg

“We are Irish, so we are going to wear green and cook an Irish dinner of cockaleekee pie made with chicken, leaks and veggies."

Ivy (left) and Sadie Kargman

Sun Valley
23-03-17 snapshots 2 clemens.jpg

“I’m cooking corned beef and cabbage with Atkinsons' Irish soda bread. It’s quite delicious."

Linda Clemens

Bellevue
23-03-17 snapshots 3 Fahrenwald.jpg

“I’m Irish, and my kids are coming to Fairfield from Boise. We are going to have a good ol' Irish family dinner with corned beef, cabbage and whiskey.”

Ken Fahrenwald

Fairfield
23-03-17 snapshots 4 Vasquez.jpg

“Some Guinness, a shot of whiskey and snowboarding.”

Joanna Vasquez

Hailey
23-03-17 snapshots 5 Avery.jpg

“I’m Irish, so I’m wearing green and going to a party, 'Erin-go-bra-less.'”

Shannon Avery

Warm Springs
