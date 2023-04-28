23-04-28 snapshots 1 Hoffman.jpg

“I love the forest and treasure my relationship with it. Arbor Day to me means the woods and taking care of it, preserving it and appreciating it.”

Jimmy Hoffman

Ketchum
23-04-28 snapshots 2 Nestor.jpg

“I plan on being outside on a beautiful spring day, riding my bike with friends down to Picabo.”

Karen Nestor

Sun Valley
23-04-28 snapshots 3 Donahue.jpg

"In Mackay, Arbor Day is celebrated with a tree planting event incorporating school children and celebrating veterans. So, veterans are what I think about on Arbor Day.”

Kevin B. Donahue

Mackay
23-04-28 snapshots 4 Uri.jpg

“I plan to be outside walking my dog, appreciating trees and nature.”

Sonja Uri

Ketchum
23-04-28 snapshots 5 Kindred.jpg

“I’m going to celebrate Arbor Day by helping my dad clean the yard. It’s special to me 'cause I love trees.”

Ryan Kindred

Hailey
