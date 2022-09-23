22-09-23 Snapshots 1 Peterson.jpg

“We got married this summer.”

Paige Peterson

Chicago, Illinois
22-09-23 Snapshots 2 Briscoe.jpg

“My trip to Seward, Alaska, where I saw a beluga whale in the wild and also witnessed the Northern Lights.”

Angela Briscoe

Ada, Oklahoma
22-09-23 Snapshots 3 Foley.jpg

“When my friends from Florida came to visit, I took a staycation and went all over Idaho. I especially liked the Yankee Fork Gold Mine.”

Bridget Foley

Ketchum
22-09-23 Snapshots 4 Dieterich.jpg

“I trained here and then did the Matterhorn trek, a 65-mile loop around the mountain through Italy and Switzerland.

Inca Dieterich

Ketchum
22-09-23 Snapshots 5 Becker.jpg

“We went to Duluth, Minnesota, for my brother's wedding, we are here for a college buddy’s wedding, and we went to southwest Michigan for beer Olympics.”

Julia Becker

Chicago, Illinois
