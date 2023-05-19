23-05-19 snapshots 1 Ellwamger.jpg

“Yes. I’m planning on going over the hill to Stanley and maybe Redfish.”

Kate Ellwamger

Sun Valley
23-05-19 snapshots 2 Enrico.jpg

“Yes, heading to Boise to play golf with my wife, then doing Murph on Monday.”

Ryan Enrico

Hailey
23-05-19 snapshots 3 Brandenburg.jpg

“Going to Stanley and going camping. Then to Redfish and do the 10K run. Then probably go and eat at the bakery for a treat.”

Shannon Brandenburg

Hailey
23-05-19 snapshots 4 Thomas.jpg

“As a matter of fact, yes. I’m going with my groupie mom to Paris to see a Harry Styles concert.”

Jenzi Thomas

Sun Valley
23-05-19 snapshots 5 Carroll.jpg

“I’m old fashioned. We are going over to the Boise area to decorate graves of family members and also to celebrate our beautiful daughter Grace’s birthday.”

Lenore Carroll

Hailey
