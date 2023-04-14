23-04-14 Snapshots 1 Gilbert.jpg

“I’m from the Pacific Northwest, so a little water doesn’t bother me. I’m new to the sport of fly fishing, but I’m already hooked.”

Natalie Gilbert

Warm Springs
23-04-14 Snapshots 2 Hadden.jpg

“Absolutely. I enjoy stand-up paddle boarding, rafting, fishing and swimming—overall, playing in the water.”

Josh “J-2” Hadden

Ketchum
23-04-14 Snapshots 3 Nelson.jpg

“Reservoirs yes, rivers no. I’ll be fishing out of my kayak while I’m looking to buy a boat.”

Garth Nelson

Hailey
23-04-14 Snapshots 4 Flory.jpg

“Definitely. I enjoy rivers, good fishing and deep swimming holes. I also enjoy paddle boarding on the lakes.”

Vanessa Flory

East Fork
23-04-14 Snapshots 5 Rumpeltes.jpg

“I will paddle board at Pettit, Picabo and Magic. I’ll also be happy floating the ‘Lazy River’ through July this year.”

Joanie Rumpeltes

Ketchum
