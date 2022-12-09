“My dog Cody—a male Chesapeake-Lab mix, or a Chesador—is great. I named him Cody after Cody D’Ambruso, who donated a kidney to my father.”
Peter Forelli
North of Ketchum
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 6:27 am
“I have three kitties, all black and white. I call them my squad cars.”
Will Hemmings
Warm Springs
“I have a dog, a black Lab male named Cowboy. Born locally, he loves to do whatever I’m doing.”
Carl Rixon
Hailey
“I have two huge female dogs, an Irish Wolfhound and a Great Dane. They still play with their puppy toys.”
Jamie Bertoli
Ketchum
“My dog is a 10-year-old Portuguese Water Dog who is the best dog in the history of canines. His name is Mikey, named after the gold medal swimmer."
Ron Wentzell
Indian Creek
