21-12-03 Snapshots 1 Barry.jpg

“Thai-chicken soup made with coconut milk and fish sauce. Nice hot filling soup with a little bit of a kick.”

Craig Barry, Ketchum
21-12-03 Snapshots 2 Sanders.jpg

“To me, winter is all about soups. My specialty is salmon chowder made with good fish, butter and cream.”

Jodi Sanders, Ketchum
21-12-03 Snapshots 3 Moe.jpg

“Soup ‘till the cows come home. I love making veggie and beef soup with hearty bread, ‘cause it keeps me healthy.”

Jake Moe, Ketchum
21-12-03 Snapshots 4 Schecter.jpg

“Warm and spicy soup. I cook down bones and make good, rich stock. My stock for traditional chicken soup is excellent. I also enjoy making bone marrow stew.”

Danielle Schecter, Ketchum
21-12-03 Snapshots 5 Kirk.jpg

“I mostly bake. My specialty is oatmeal chocolate-chip cookies. Brown butter is the secret to gooey success.”

J. Kirk, Ketchum
Load comments