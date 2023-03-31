23-03-31 Snapshots 1 Koch.jpg

"I live near the Big Wood River. Right now, I feel impacted but not overly concerned.”

Jordan Koch

Mid Valley
23-03-31 Snapshots 2 Hemmings.jpg

“I live close to the Big Wood River, but I never worry, 'cause it just means you suffer twice.”

Will Hemmings

Ketchum
23-03-31 Snapshots 3 Cruz.jpg

“Yes. It depends on how the snow melt comes down Trail Creek and what water rights upstream dictate.”

David Cruz

Ketchum
23-03-31 Snapshots 4 Nuzum.jpg

“Yes, our house is already flooded. We have had over 8 feet of snow in the last two weeks."

McKenna Nuzum

Lake Tahoe, California
23-03-31 Snapshots 5 Ashburn.jpg

“If the snow melts normally, probably not. But if there's an avalanche that blocks the river, we could be in big trouble.”

Steve Ashburn

Ketchum
