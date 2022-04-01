22-04-01 Snapshots 1 Hayes.jpg

“I’m really hoping that Russia pulls out of Ukraine.”

Elle Hayes

Sun Valley
22-04-01 Snapshots 2 Clark.jpg

“I am hoping for more snow next winter.”

Ashley Clark

Ketchum
22-04-01 Snapshots 3 Cochran.jpg

“I’m hoping for corny stuff: peace, health and happiness for people worldwide.”

Jennifer Cochran

Bellingham, Washington
22-04-01 Snapshots 4 Phillips.jpg

“More vacations and less talk about COVID.”

Thomasa Phillips

East Fork
22-04-01 Snapshots 5 Bitler.jpg

“I’m hoping for the war in Ukraine to end.”

Michelle Bitler

Ketchum
