22-04-29 Snapshots 1 Campanale.jpg

"Norton Lake. Best bang for the buck. Easy drive there, 5.5-mile hike and home by 1 p.m."

Alma Campanale

Sun Valley
22-04-29 Snapshots 2 Craig.jpg

"Lane Parrish Trail out Adams Gulch."

John Craig

Ketchum
22-04-29 Snapshots 3 Gilbert.jpg

"I enjoy hiking Bigwood Golf Course with my push cart."

Andy Gilbert

Hailey
22-04-29 Snapshots 4 Glenne.jpg

"My go-to early season mountain-biking spot is out Croy Canyon."

Olin Glenne

Ketchum
22-04-29 Snapshots 5 Ersfeld.jpg

"Hiking around the White Cloud Trails. After the hike, my wife and I enjoy having an adult beverage at the Sun Valley clubhouse."

John Ersfeld

Hailey
