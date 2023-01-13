Sherry Kraay

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Sherry Kraay, 53, grew up in Oregon and studied business before moving to the Wood River Valley in 2002. Here, she took a job with the U.S. Forest Service, and later worked as a finance manager for the city of Sun Valley.

Today she is the co-owner of Kraay’s Market and Garden, a 17-acre farm and agricultural cooperative serving about 2,000 customers in the region. The Kraays provide a nexus of online shopping and deliveries for 65 vendors who produce everything from figs to beef, kale and dairy. Buyers include households and local restaurants. 

“Local food delivered to your door is what we do,” said Kraay, who on Wednesday was overseeing deliveries from the farm she owns with her husband, Larry Kraay, to dozens of locations from Bellevue to Sun Valley and further north.

