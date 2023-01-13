Sherry Kraay, 53, grew up in Oregon and studied business before moving to the Wood River Valley in 2002. Here, she took a job with the U.S. Forest Service, and later worked as a finance manager for the city of Sun Valley.
Today she is the co-owner of Kraay’s Market and Garden, a 17-acre farm and agricultural cooperative serving about 2,000 customers in the region. The Kraays provide a nexus of online shopping and deliveries for 65 vendors who produce everything from figs to beef, kale and dairy. Buyers include households and local restaurants.
“Local food delivered to your door is what we do,” said Kraay, who on Wednesday was overseeing deliveries from the farm she owns with her husband, Larry Kraay, to dozens of locations from Bellevue to Sun Valley and further north.
With five vehicles and an online ordering portal, the company has established a network of farmers and customers eager to buy local, farm-to-table food, all year around.
“Grocery stores are not always local,” Kraay said. “We service the small mom and pop farms mostly. It’s not easy making a living on a small farm. We’re basically an online farmers market, but people can pick exactly what they want to buy. Vendors can see what is sold, so they don’t bring extra, and there is no waste.”
The Kraay farm is home to horses, goats and egg-laying hens. It started out as Larry Kraay’s Arabian horse-breeding operation in a barley field in 1972 and has morphed over the years into an agricultural operation, beginning with the sale of their own produce.
“It’s taken a lot of networking, and we kind of flew by the seat of our pants, learning along the way,” Kraay said.
The Kraays went into operation following the demise of Idaho’s Bounty a regional food co-op that started in the Wood River Valley and then moved to Boise.
“I loved and believed in what they were doing,” Kraay said. “But when they stopped serving individuals and went into Boise, it worked out in our favor. Their producers were looking for someone else to serve their products. It took a lot of time gaining the trust of those vendors.”
The pandemic provided an unexpected boon to the business.
“It was exhausting but wonderful. Went from 150 orders a week, to 350 orders overnight. It was extreme,” Kraay said. “We still have a lot of customers ordering from us since COVID, but business has dropped off somewhat. We’ll keep doing what we were doing before COVID and hope to continue offering more products.”
The Kraays grow produce through the winter and summer, as do several of their vendors, including Itty Bitty Farm of Carey and Water Wheel Farm, which brings produce over from the Boise Area.
“We have a grower in Buhl—River Grove Farms—that grows lemons and oranges. This is their season, because citrus is a winter crop,” we also sell bananas and avocados from Charlie’s Produce, a commercial distributor in the Northwest. But those are from Mexico.”
Kraay said in addition to the Wood River Valley, the company has another delivery route through southern Idaho towns that includes the distribution of baked goods, fish, caviar and lot of meat from producers down south.
“We delivery to them and pick up from them for other customers,” said, who will work through the winter when many farmers are taking a winter break.
“I’m a little jealous of the Squash Blossom farmers of Bellevue. They are down in Mexico right now. We work with them as well. We support each other and know we can depend on one another. I get calls all of the time about the software we are using and how to find certain products. If someone is looking for figs, we can find them.”
The family-run operation has volunteers who swap work for produce, and one who swaps work for horse boarding. A worker from western Oregon lives in her van.
“During summer we have work campers who travel and work, living in their vans in exchange for a place to stay. A lot of it is word of mouth,” Kraay said. “People can bring their dogs and live on the farm. We also work with Harvest Host and Hip Camp as a site for members. They purchase our products in exchange for a night’s stay.
The Kraays also host school group field trips during the school year and hope to continue expanding their network to reach more growers.
“I’ve learned that we need more local growers. We have a lot of potatoes and barley that are exported out of the valley. “Buying local is better for the environment. You know the food hasn’t sat in a truck for a week and again in a store before it gets to you. So, it's fresh. And there aren’t as many carbon emissions from shipping the food.”
