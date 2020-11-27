CK’s Cranberry Pear Ginger Chutney

Great on any bird, lamb or pork dish—and an essential condiment on a turkey sandwich—CK’s Real Food Chef Chris Kastner’s savory chutney lasts two months in the fridge and makes a great holiday gift.

Chris Kastner

CK’s Chef Chris Kastner, voted “Best Chef” in this year’s Best of the Valley contest, shares a spicy favorite.
chutney

The Perfect Manhattan

Dating to the late 1800s, the Manhattan cocktail is generally made with rye whiskey, bourbon or Canadian whiskey. Here, Jeremy Scherer—manager of Michel Christiania’s Olympic Bar and second place winner in the Idaho Mountain Express’ Best of the Valley bartender category—shares his take on the classic drink.

“I like to let the main ingredient—the bourbon— be subtly enhanced by its sidekicks, rather than taking over my cocktail,” he says. “Let the whiskey do the talking.”

Jeremy Scherer

Manhattan

Whiskey’s answer to the Martini, this Manhattan’s as at home in the big city as in the Wood River Valley.
