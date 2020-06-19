Galena Lodge reopened over the weekend, inviting outdoor recreationalists back to hike and bike. Mother Nature had some other ideas, though, perhaps miffed the ski season was forced to end early, and dropped 10” of snow north of Galena Summit and 6” south of the summit on Wednesday, June 17. Striking a comedic tone on Facebook, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office posted some pictures of the snowfall, warning citizens that “A Felony Warrant has been issued for Mother Nature for Illegal Dumping…If you see her please show her a calendar. She thinks it’s January.”

