Winter is nipping at our heels, and with winter comes some of our favorite recreational pastimes. Like the young Ketchum resident in this image, we look forward to the days of deep snow when we can ski, snowshoe, or partake in other winter activities. Taken around the early 1900s, this unknown boy demonstrates what the skis of the time period looked like. Early skiing involved a single large pole, which was used for balancing and for pushing the skier forward. His feet have had many layers of fabric and furs to keep his feet warm, as well as to fit the leather sleeves used as bindings on the large skis he is standing on. These historic skis--or snowshoes, depending on who you ask--have been used since the early days of the Wood River Valley. An 1882 newspaper ad from the Ketchum Keystone highlights Robert McTaggert as the Ketchum manufacturer of these snowshoes, which start at eight feet in length. Early Wood River Valley residents and their neighbors to the north in the Sawtooth Valley were known to go on outings with skis and poles like this, using them to deliver goods and mail, navigate winter terrain to reach mining claims, and visit friends and neighbors when normal means of travel were impossible.

