Winter is nipping at our heels, and with winter comes some of our favorite recreational pastimes. Like the young Ketchum resident in this image, we look forward to the days of deep snow when we can ski, snowshoe, or partake in other winter activities. Taken around the early 1900s, this unknown boy demonstrates what the skis of the time period looked like. Early skiing involved a single large pole, which was used for balancing and for pushing the skier forward. His feet have had many layers of fabric and furs to keep his feet warm, as well as to fit the leather sleeves used as bindings on the large skis he is standing on. These historic skis--or snowshoes, depending on who you ask--have been used since the early days of the Wood River Valley. An 1882 newspaper ad from the Ketchum Keystone highlights Robert McTaggert as the Ketchum manufacturer of these snowshoes, which start at eight feet in length. Early Wood River Valley residents and their neighbors to the north in the Sawtooth Valley were known to go on outings with skis and poles like this, using them to deliver goods and mail, navigate winter terrain to reach mining claims, and visit friends and neighbors when normal means of travel were impossible.
Current E-Edition
Online Poll
How do you feel about Black Friday?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ketchum residents challenge Bluebird Village approval
- Should valley prepare for wave of remote workers?
- Sun Valley to kick off winter season Thursday
- Valley People: Long distance with Delilah Carden
- Hailey leaders to consider Sweetwater reconfiguration
- Democrats nominate 3 for county commissioner post
- Hailey man arrested on felony attempted strangulation
- At long-awaited Blaine Manor, construction moves full steam ahead
- Hailey man sentenced to probation for role in house fire
- Ketchum leaders approve Bluebird Village land lease
Images
Collections
Commented
- Bradshaw reelected as incumbents rule in Ketchum (59)
- Supreme Court should quickly overturn Texas abortion law (24)
- Sun Valley Resort adjusts rules for uphill travel on Baldy (21)
- Consider a change in your commute (17)
- ITD slammed for creating 'dangerous' new traffic pattern north of Hailey (16)
- Hailey renews mask requirement amid questions over enforcement (16)
- Should valley prepare for wave of remote workers? (13)
- Insurance spike to pause all paragliding activity on Baldy (11)
- State: COVID-19 threat, case numbers remain high (9)
- Sun Valley is going in the wrong direction on skinning (9)
- Live free and die (9)
- The men Rittenhouse shot can’t be called ‘victims’? OK, judge. (9)
- Idaho is putting out the wrong messages (9)
- Ketchum residents challenge Bluebird Village approval (8)
- Rittenhouse closing arguments highlight America's ugly divide. Will the verdict even matter? (8)
- Democrats accepting applications for County Commission post (8)
- Ketchum moves forward on Bluebird Village lease (7)
- Housing won the election (7)
- Put a price on carbon for a green future (6)
- We Need Steps Toward Economic Development (6)
- Sun Valley sets record for annual LOT revenue (6)
- Bellevue City Council approves 36,000-square-foot buildings (6)
- In the south valley, $17 million fire station bond falls 18 votes short (5)
- Can the valley handle a population surge? (5)
- Polls open Tuesday (5)
- COVID-19 vaccine for children coming to Idaho, state says (5)
- Idaho congressmen vote to leave the state and nation in tatters (5)
- At long-awaited Blaine Manor, construction moves full steam ahead (5)
- Free press is essential, but should know its readership (5)
- What’s going on with the south-county bond elections? (5)
- Idaho's closed Republican primary has got to go (4)
- Idahoans deserve full vetting of reckless tax-and-spend legislation (4)
- Shell Oil constructing manure-to-gas conversion facility in Gooding County (4)
- Preview: Local schools and clubs feeling population pressures (4)
- Please chip in and flatten your boxes (4)
- BCHA serves housing (4)
- Ketchum leaders approve Bluebird Village land lease (4)
- Help workers—don't demand more (4)
- Local news hangs in the balance (4)
- State panel approves Idaho redistricting plans (3)
- Ketchum enacts major contracts for marketing, policing (3)
- Ketchum moves into new City Hall (3)
- Please be a Rockefeller (2)
- State terminates ‘crisis’ health-care standards (2)
- Money cheapens our valley (2)
- Congratulate all the candidates (2)
- Voting for new roads is not an attack on America (2)
- Incumbents Bradshaw, Breen and Hamilton win re-election in Ketchum (2)
- Western mountain resorts will have a busy winter season, analysts say (2)
- Blaine County advances Colorado Gulch bridge replacement (2)
- Reduce threats to Idaho's livelihood (2)
- F&G investigating illegal elk kill near Stanley (2)
- Bellevue P&Z refines electric vehicle outlet requirement (2)
- Be thankful for the whole American story (2)
- Salmon need cooler water (2)
- Fish and Game looks to improve alpine fisheries with 'super-male' brook trout (2)
- Ask for help on housing (2)
- Sun Valley’s short-term rental market is a lens to the future (2)
- Apprenticeships help solve Idaho’s labor challenges (2)
- Blaine County real estate sales stay strong, yield big returns (1)
- Stop the freak out (1)
- For American Education Week, recognize an educator--and remember what's at stake (1)
- Bellevue rescinds mask order (1)
- Blaine County real estate: What just happened—and what’s next? (1)
- Our Chance to Preserve Ketchum’s History (1)
- At forum, Ketchum mayoral candidates make one last pitch (1)
- Hailey P&Z advances River Street townhome project (1)
- Uncertainty surrounds market for accommodations, workforce housing (1)
- Blaine County man arrested on $75K bench warrant (1)
- Cutting mountains down to molehills: Kim Schneider reflects on his career (1)
- Sun Valley Community School returns to the stage with 'Legally Blonde' (1)
- U.S. Cross-Country Ski Team announced (1)
- Democrats nominate 3 for county commissioner post (1)
- Civility isn’t for wimps (1)
- Free Press can be fair press (1)
- A workforce snapshot: How the pandemic shaped the labor market in 2020-2021 (1)
- Hailey leaders stall Sweetwater plat application, citing lack of short-term rental restrictions (1)
- New writer-in-residence comes to Hemingway House (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In