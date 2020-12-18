Christin Cooper, born in 1959, moved to Ketchum at the age of 10 and grew up skiing in Sun Valley. Her skills developed under the direction of Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation coaches, including Jim Savaria. She joined the U.S. Ski Team and raced the World Cup circuit for the first time in 1977. Cooper would go on to race in eight World Cup seasons, 1977-1984, which ended with five World Cup victories, 26 podiums, and 65 top tens. She also represented the U.S. in the 1980 and 1984 Winter Olympics, winning silver in the Giant Slalom in 1984. Cooper retired from international competition later that season.
Cooper has been honored for her skiing prowess and commitment to the sport several times in her hometown, including a run in her name, “Christin’s Silver,” on Bald Mountain, the 2019 addition of her statue in Festival Meadows, and her induction into the Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. Her stepfather William “Bill” Janss was also inducted that year and her former coach Jim Savaria was inducted this year as part of the Class of 2019.
The Ketchum Sun Valley Ski and Heritage Society started the Hall of Fame started in 2010 as the Sun Valley Ski Hall of Fame. Inductees were all from the world of alpine and Nordic skiing. In 2019, the Hall of Fame was taken over and renamed by The Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History and became the Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame, expanding to include snowboarding, freestyle skiing, ice hockey and ice skating, in addition to alpine and Nordic skiing.
A virtual ceremony on Dec. 8, 2020, formally inducted the Class of 2019: Graham Anderson, Dick Dorworth, Sonya Dunfield, W. Averell Harriman, Bob Jonas, Doran Key, Herman Maricich, and Jim Savaria. The Induction Ceremony recording is available to watch on The Community Library’s website, www.comlib.org.
A display honoring previous inductees, “Local Legends: Highlighting Muffy Davis and Picabo Street,” can be viewed in The Betty Olsen Carr Reading Room at The Community Library. The Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame plaques from previous years are exhibited at The Community Library Regional History Museum, located in Forest Service Park, Ketchum. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m.
