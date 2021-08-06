In January 1955, Jill Kinmont, 18, attended the Olympic Hopefuls Training Camp, hosted in Sun Valley on Bald Mountain. The year before, the California native won the Women’s National Junior Slalom and also the National Senior Slalom, becoming the first person to win both the same year.
Kinmont was profiled in the January 1955 edition of Sports Illustrated and was featured on the cover of the magazine. The article referred to her as the one to watch at the Sun Valley camp, where coaches included George Macomber and Christian Pravda. Many young skiers who attended the Sun Valley camp went on to compete in the Olympics, including Skeeter Werner and Buddy Werner. Photos in the Sports Illustrated article show recognizable Sun Valley views.
Unfortunately, on Jan. 30 of the same year, a day before her Sports Illustrated issue was released, Kinmont competed in the Snow Cup grand slalom in Alta, Utah, and suffered a horrible fall. As a result of her accident, she was paralyzed from the waist down. She never competed in the Olympics and became a teacher instead. The 1975 movie “The Other Side of the Mountain” was based on her life story and recovery. A biography about her called “A Long Way Up” is in the Rare Books case at The Community Library in Ketchum.
The photo above was taken by the Sun Valley News Bureau, managed then by Dorice Taylor, who released many photos with the Bureau. For more history surrounding Taylor’s publicity efforts, visit the Regional History Museum’s current exhibit, “Rugged Glamour: A History of Early Sun Valley Promotions.” Other early Sun Valley photographs can be found online in the Regional History Photograph Collections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In