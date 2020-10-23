As autumn approaches, take the opportunity to embrace the chill in the air and appreciate the changing leaves. You could perhaps follow in the footsteps of this couple and enjoy a picnic or two in the shadow of a local mountain. Alternatively, you could head for a scenic trail, take off towards a river, or just go for a drive and spend the day admiring the views that surround us here in central Idaho.
This Union Pacific Publicity photo, circa 1955, shows Marge Preuss and Don Anderson having a lunch break in Kane Canyon while on a fishing trip. Both Preuss and Anderson posed for a number of publicity shots for the Sun Valley Resort in the 1950s, including multiple shots from this fishing trip along Kane Creek. These publicity photographs were used to draw travelers and visitors to Sun Valley by showcasing the different activities and perks that the resort and surrounding area had to offer.
Union Pacific Railroad Publicity department pho-to archives were saved from destruction by Dottie Thomas in 1982 and have been preserved by the Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History at The Community Library. Select photos from this collection can be found in the current display, “Autumn Recreation: Fishing and Hunting in Central Idaho,” in The Betty Olsen Carr Reading Room at The Community Library.
