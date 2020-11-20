“You’ve got it easy. It used to be so much harder when I was a kid.” No doubt, you have heard this at some point. Here it is again: Before the chairlift, it used to be harder to ski down the mountain. You would have to walk up, side step up the slope, grab onto a rope tow, or, if you were connected, ride up on a snowcat. If you wanted to ski on Bald Mountain in 1937, getting a ride on a chair lift was not an option. Sun Valley opened its first ski runs on Dollar, Proctor and Ruud Mountains with the first chairlifts on Dollar and Proctor. Baldy was not lift serviced until Sun Valley’s fourth winter season, 1939-1940.
This photo was taken on Baldy in 1937 and shows a group of friends who probably rode up on a snowcat. These determined skiers may have traveled by train from points East or West and stayed together at the Challenger Inn (now the Sun Valley Inn) or the Lodge. They were joined by Jim Knipe, the one who snapped this photograph of them starting their run down Baldy. Knipe was the first manager of the Challenger Inn, working for K.M. Singer, General Manager. He saw to it that his guests had glamorous fun, a signature of the Sun Valley Resort. Notice their long wooden skis and the light bindings around the boots.
Some things haven’t changed. Skiers still hike up Baldy before opening day when the snow is good or for a night run during a full moon.
Visitors can request to see more of the James Knipe Collection at the Betty Olsen Carr Reading Room at The Community Library
