Dogs are said to be man’s best friend and here in the Wood River Valley, many locals would agree. Dogs have played a role in the lives of many who have called this area home over the years and make up the subject in numerous photographs held by the Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History at The Community Library.
This photograph, from the Dorice Taylor Collection, was taken of one of many dog sled teams that could be found at the Sun Valley Resort since its opening year. Long-time residents may remember or have heard stories of the dog races that took place down Hailey’s Main Street from as early as the 1920s until the late 1930s. These dog teams were used for sport, entertainment and transportation.
Dog sleds like the one in the photo from circa 1936-37 were one of the many amenities used to draw visitors to Sun Valley. One team made up of 10 Husky/German Shepherd crosses became famous on the big screen when they were pictured as part of the 1941 classic, “Sun Valley Serenade.” Historical local newspapers chronicle the trips the dog teams made to towns such as Muldoon and Obsidian, where they delivered goods, supplies, and even people during winter months when horse teams failed or were not available.
The dog sled team pictured is preparing to pull a rider across the snow in front of a crowd in Ketchum. This could have been part of the Dog Derby, an event put on by the Sun Valley Resort in February of 1937. The derby was held under the direction of the American Dog Derby association and offered cash prizes. This derby was the first of what would become a tradition for a number of years.
Stories of the Hailey Main Street races and other dog sled escapades can be found in the Historical Newspaper Collection along with various other collections held by the Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History at The Community Library.
