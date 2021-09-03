The end of summer, the beginning of the school year and Labor Day, all at once. Looking back to our collective past, when the residents were very involved in silver mining and the Shoshone-Bannock Indians traveled through the valley, we embody the spirit of the Wagon Days celebration, too. This photo was taken in 1883, a year after the first Labor Day was celebrated in New York City. Labor Day became a national holiday in 1894.
These school kids, pictured in front of a building in Hailey, were part of a mining boom that was taking place at the time. From their expressions on their faces, it seems like a serious life. On the back of the photo are these names: Will Smith, Harry Chase, Harry Butter, Ben Gray, Sam Fucher, Clint Saunders, Will Sullivan, Earnest Marriel, Curt Jackson, Will Drake, Fred Tatro, Nin Tatro, Liela Braase, Molly Nelson, Hortie McKay, Cora Stone, Jessica Riley, Ellen Baufried, Daisy Prisk, May Linney, Emma Tucker, Mabel Drake, Ethel Copeland, Mollie Smith and Alice Short. Perhaps some of these names will ring a bell. One early family during this time was the Frank Ensign family. This photo belonged to him. His son, Harry, would have been five years old. If you know any of these family names, get in touch with the Center for Regional History at regionalhistory@comlib.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In