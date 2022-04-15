Rear View, April 2022
F-04834, Union Pacific Collection, Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History.

The melting of the snow and the closing of the runs are a sorrowful reminder that ski season is nearly over. However, one must look forward to the bright reappearance of crocuses and the cheerful presence of a new brood of ducklings that always seem to signify that spring is here. For many, spring represents new beginnings. Seeds are planted in the spring and new life, ideas and projects flourish in the warm weather. Pictured in this image from the Union Pacific Collection is Elnora Seagle with a litter of kittens. Seagle was one of the three original women to breathe life into Ketchum’s Community Library. She, along with Clara Spiegel and Mary Ellen Moritz, recognized Ketchum’s need for more cultural amenities at a time when only 500 people populated the town. Seagle was integral in organizing the meeting of seventeen women on Jan. 14, 1955, to form the Community Library Association. She later became the first chairwoman of the library’s board and the first recipient of honorary life membership. Today, the legacy of Seagle and the sixteen other founding women live on every time someone checks out a book. This image of Seagle and the kittens is a reminder that new beginnings are just around the corner, and, under the right circumstances and mindset, possibilities are boundless.

