Ah, the dog days of summer. Typically considered the “hottest and most unbearable days of the season,” we have experienced quite a bit of those dog days as of late. We live in glorious Sun Valley, an area that boasts about 205 days of sun per year, bringing a plethora of outdoorsy activities and tourism with it all year round. In this photo circa 1955, we see the epitome of summer recreation at the Sun Valley Resort. Located at what we know as River Run today, this classic resort advertisement depicts a man in waders fly fishing in the Big Wood River as resort patrons joyfully ride overhead. We have recently passed the 100 day mark until the beloved Bald Mountain opens for the ski season and have plenty of sunny days to enjoy until then, and after.
This image is a reminder to soak up the sun, nature, and beauty this valley has to offer. Do something you love outdoors, be it hiking up this very mountain, biking down it, or maybe just enjoying a schooner near it. Even though living here has its challenges, we are lucky to call this valley and its surroundings our home.
This photo was donated by Donald Snoddy and Ralph Burrell and was part of a collection of thousands from the photo morgue of the Union Pacific Railroad publicity department. They were saved from destruction in 1982 by Dottie Thomas, who happened to be in Omaha, Nebraska, just prior to their being sent to a landfill. Today, they live in the Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History Archive at the beautiful Community Library in Ketchum.
