A well deserving summer has arrived at last after a lengthy winter. With its arrival comes a multitude of delights: the blissful heat, the invigorating beverages that quench our thirst, and the occasional unexpected downpours that bring a refreshing change. It is a time when friends can bask in the summer sun both poolside and lakeside in freedom, well-earned after a year of diligent schoolwork. College students reunite with their families, ready to embrace the new memories the summer will offer. The streets and mountains of the Wood River Valley become alive with the presence of people, their smiles illuminating their surroundings. Nights become lively with chatter, laughter, and some great tunes.
Despite the ever-evolving nature of our world, this cherished aspect of summer and the unmatchable allure of the Wood River Valley remain unwavering, forging an experience found nowhere else. So, let us embrace the summer and cherish the beauty of the Wood River Valley, as we have for generations, exemplified here in this historic photo of Nelson Bennet, Dotty Thomas, Bobbie Bennet, and their two unidentified female companions in the Boulder Basin area.
