Summer is slowly coming upon us and with it comes high waters, flowers blooming, and the start of fishing season for some. Outdoors people of all ages are starting their summer activities in the mountains around the Wood River Valley, including those looking for the perfect bite or to spend a night under the stars.
This image comes from the Union Pacific Photo Collection and showcases a fisherman standing waist deep in a mountain lake located near the White Cloud Mountains. Union Pacific had various guides for exploration on its payroll, including Jack Bauman, Clayton Stewart and Taylor Williams. These guides took guests on trips across the Wood River Valley, from fishing down at Silver Creek to camping and horseback riding into the mountains.
Camping, fishing, and numerous other outdoor recreational activities have been a staple for Central Idaho. The Publicity Department for Union Pacific used their guides and their family members as the models for the marketing pieces they produced. They posed at campsites, along mountain ridges on horseback, hiked along trails, or like Kilpatrick stood in the water with a fishing pole in hand.
