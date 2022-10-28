Rear View: Historic photo stories from The Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History

The fall season is in its final days as the weather takes a turn for the cold, but pumpkin patches and apple trees are ripe for picking.
This undated image from The Wood River Journal Photo Morgue shows Ron States from S&N Produce assisting an unidentified woman at a fruit stand choose some apples. The stand is full of some seasonal favorites along with apples in the shapes of pumpkins, a box of sweet corn, and cider as well as a more tropical option of pineapples. Others browse the selections around the stand and the question of what fall treats are hidden outside of the image piques our interest.
As we head into what is for some the long-awaited winter, take a break and stroll through the leaves or find a corn maze to savor the last little bit of fall. Gather a pumpkin or two and carve a design to show off this weekend during the Halloween festivities and enjoy some hot cider or your beverage of choice to fight off the early winter chill.
