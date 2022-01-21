Silver Creek draws nature lovers from all over to fish its waters and walk its paths while looking for wildlife. This image of Silver Creek from the Sandra Hofferber Collection shows the riparian area—he land that borders bodies of water—with snow on the ground, ducks on the water, and mountains peeking out in the background. Historically, the creek has been used for irrigation for farmers along its banks. It was also used for ice harvesting in the winters of the 1900s when thousands of pounds of ice were shipped via the railroad to other towns in the state, like Glenns Ferry. Today, Silver Creek Preserve is famous for its world renowned fly-fishing and the variety of wildlife that it draws. It is also well known for its conservation work and partnerships it has forged with community members and other organizations.
The Community Library’s Winter Read Exhibit, "Reel Legends: Fly Fisherwomen of the Wood River Valley," takes a look at four women who share a relationship with fly-fishing areas like Silver Creek and what the sport means to them. The 2022 Winter Read Virtual Kickoff and the exhibit opening will be on Monday, Jan. 31. For more details about Winter Read, please visit https://comlib.org/programs-and-exhibits/winter-read/.
