What is cat scratch fever?
Cat scratch fever is caused by bacteria called Bartonella henselae. It is present in 30-40 percent of domestic and adopted shelter cats. Cats become infected with Bartonella henselae from the bites of infected fleas or contact with infected blood; cats involved in cat bites or who have received blood transfusions are more at risk for infection. Naturally infected cats are primarily asymptomatic, subclinical carriers of Bartonella henselae.
Occasionally infection can cause a transient fever that lasts for 48-72 hours. In some cats, more serious signs can occur, such as vomiting, red eyes, swollen lymph nodes and a decreased appetite. Bacteria can remain in the bloodstream for months with clinical signs appearing when the cat is under stress or concurrent with another disease.
A human bitten or scratched by an infected cat can get swollen lymph nodes, run intermittent fevers and experience severe lethargy. If you have been bitten or scratched by a cat and are experiencing these symptoms, please contact your doctor immediately and let him or her know that you are worried about cat scratch fever. It can be very difficult to diagnose in people. Your doctor needs to try to culture the organism from blood or tissues such as lymph nodes. This organism can also affect the heart valves and can cause endocarditis (infection of the heart valves). Serology testing using immunofluorescent antibodies is the most sensitive diagnostic tool for diagnosing Bartonella exposure in humans.
Treatment for Bartonella includes the antibiotics doxycycline, amoxicillin, enrofloxacin and rifampin given for a long duration of four to six weeks. The ability of any antibiotic or antibiotic combination to completely clear Bartonella henselae from the bloodstream has not been established. In many people, the disease can go into remission for months and years, then recur. Immunocompromised people should not play with young cats that could be carriers of Bartonella henselae. All scratches and bite wounds from cats should be cleaned extensively with antiseptic soaps. There are currently no vaccines available for cats or dogs against Bartonella henselae.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
