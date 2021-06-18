Electrical cord injuries usually occur when animals chew on live cords. Puppies and kittens are affected most often because the cords make attractive play items. Electrical energy is transformed into heat at the point where the exposed wires touch tissue, so a local burn result. Electrical current can also travel into the body, disrupting many normal functions. The severity of injury is proportional to the duration of exposure and the intensity of the electrical current.
When electrical cords are bitten, gray burns may be present on the lips and tongue. Systemic effects of the electrical current include muscle spasms, seizures, irregular heart rhythms, cardiac arrest, respiratory distress and arrest, and unconsciousness. Sometimes, the animal’s lungs may fill with fluid 12-36 hours afterward, causing breathing difficulty.
The diagnosis may be obvious if the injury was witnessed or the animal was found unconscious, convulsing, or in respiratory distress near a damaged electrical cord. Chest x-rays are often performed if fluid in the lungs is suspected.
Disconnect the electricity before touching the animal! Remove the animal from the source of current, and clear the mouth and nostrils of any mucus or fluid. Seek veterinary care immediately if the animal is having muscle spasms, seizures, difficulty breathing, or is found collapsed or unconscious. At the veterinary clinic, therapy for shock starts with oxygen, intravenous fluids, and CPR as needed. Therapy for pulmonary edema may include oxygen and diuretics. Minor oral burns are often cleaned with an antiseptic solution. Antibiotics may be given for secondary infections and pain medications are administered as needed.
Most animals found in cardiac arrest or unconscious do not survive. Survival rates for animals that develop pulmonary edema is usually 50%. Prognosis is good for animals with only oral burns or other mild clinical signs.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
