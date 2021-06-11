Giardia is an acute or chronic gastrointestinal-tract disease. It is characterized by diarrhea and weight loss. It is caused by the single-cell protozoan parasite called Giardia duodenalis. Giardia is found throughout the world. Transmission occurs when the cyst form of the parasite is swallowed in food and water contaminated with feces. Cysts enter the small intestine, where they mature into the active stage of the parasite.
Most animals infected with Giardia do not show any clinical signs. When signs are present, the most common one is an acute, small bowel diarrhea that results in the passage of large volumes of watery feces. Intermittent or chronic diarrhea, weight loss, decreased appetite and vomiting occur less often. Rarely, increased frequency and straining to defecate occur, and the presence of mucus and red blood may be in the stool.
To diagnose Giardia, a stool sample is sent to the lab and the Giardia cysts can be identified under the microscope. A test for Giardia antigens (proteins of the parasite) in the feces can also be done.
Numerous drugs are used to kill Giardia in dogs. These include fenbendazole, metronidazole and newer drugs that are in the same class of what we call “azoles.” The animal’s immune response to Giardia plays an important role in clearing the infection. Treatment failure and reinfections are common because of repeated exposure to the parasite in contaminated environments. The environment should be completely cleared of fecal material. Wash as many areas as possible after removing all organic material, and disinfect the premises with a solution of bleach diluted in water. It cannot be stressed enough how important a clean environment is to prevent reinfection. Animals should not be allowed to drink from puddles, lakes, streams or other sources of stagnant water.
Prognosis is generally good. Sometimes the organism is difficult to completely eliminate, so good cleaning practices are essential for a successful outcome. Some groups of Giardia are known to infect humans, so appropriate measures should be taken to avoid contact with feces or other contaminated items. Wear gloves and wash hands thoroughly after handling infected animals or contaminated items.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
