A cleft palate is a gap or hole in the roof of the mouth. The palate originally forms as two halves, on the left and right side of the mouth. These two halves normally fuse during the development of the fetus. A cleft palate results when the two sides of the palate do not fuse properly prior to birth.
The palate has a hard, bony part which is called the hard palate, and a soft, membranous part which is called the soft palate. A cleft may involve either or both of these parts. Clefts of the front part of the hard palate may also involve the upper lip.
A cleft sometimes forms in the palate after trauma to the head and mouth, such as being hit by car. More commonly, a cleft palate is a congenital birth defect. Affected pets can be of any breed or a mixed breed. Boston terriers, English bulldogs, and pugs are at increased risk.
Usually the first clinical sign noticed is milk bubbling from the nose while the puppy is nursing or, a visible defect in the upper lip. Affected animals often fail to grow as fast as their litter mates because they have problems swallowing milk and solid food. Aspiration pneumonia may occur when milk or food is accidentally inhaled into the lungs.
The diagnosis of a cleft palate is usually made by observing the space in the palate while examining the mouth. Sedation may be needed for thorough examination and to assess how much tissue is absent, if surgery is to be attempted. The best treatment option is to repair the cleft surgically. Surgical repair of cleft palate can be complex and may require several procedures. Patients require close monitoring after surgery. Chest x-rays are repeated in animals with aspiration pneumonia at one-to-two-week intervals to assess response to therapy.
Prognosis depends on the complexity of the defect and how well it can be corrected with surgery. Sometimes the surgical site breaks down and the cleft can reopen. Neonates with a severe cleft are often euthanized because their food intake is inadequate. If surgical repair of the cleft is successful, then the prognosis is better, particularly if the animal is able to eat and drink successfully.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
