Canine distemper is a contagious viral infection of dogs that may cause respiratory, gastrointestinal, ocular or central nervous system disease. The routine use of vaccines against canine distemper has greatly reduced the incidence of this disease in North America, but it is still common in many parts of the world.
Canine distemper virus is transmitted between dogs primarily through infected respiratory secretions. Unvaccinated puppies are most susceptible to canine distemper virus infections; however, older dogs may become infected. The infection weakens the immune system, making the animal more susceptible to other diseases.
Clinical signs are variable and depend on the strength of the dog’s immune system. Dogs with a weak immune system, such as puppies, are unable to fight off the infection and can develop severe clinical signs of disease. Some affected dogs only develop systemic signs of disease involving the respiratory or gastrointestinal tracts. Initially, signs of a respiratory infection may occur with severe nasal and ocular discharge, cough and fever. The respiratory infection can progress to pneumonia in some animals. Additional signs include loss of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea.
Many dogs develop neurological disease. Nervous signs include mental dullness, lethargy, disorientation, blindness, imbalance and seizures. Affected dogs may stumble as they walk and many act as if they are in pain. Telltale physical findings include abnormal enamel on the teeth, thickened skin on the nose and footpads, and involuntary rhythmic jerking of muscles in the face and limbs. This abnormal rhythmic jerking of the muscles may persist even when the animal is sleeping.
Many tests can be used to diagnose canine distemper virus infection, but no single test is 100 percent diagnostic. Samples that can be tested for canine distemper virus include conjunctival scrapings and blood tests to check for antibodies against the virus.
There is no specific treatment for distemper infection. Supportive care is important for animals that are systemically ill. Anticonvulsant medications may be given for seizures, but the seizures can be difficult to control. Affected dogs must be kept isolated from other dogs, because the disease is contagious.
Many dogs require hospitalization for supportive care. Recovery time can be long. If the animal survives the acute infection, late developing signs of neurological disease may still occur. Canine distemper virus causes severe debilitation and death in many dogs. Neurological signs that develop may persist for the rest of the dog’s life. This horrible disease is best prevented with appropriate vaccination.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Fran-cis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
