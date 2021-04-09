Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a disease in which the heart muscle becomes flabby and weak, and the heart chambers dilate. The heart cannot effectively pump blood to the body, so the animal lacks energy and fluid accumulates in the lungs, abdomen or both. There has been recent evidence that a grain-free diet can cause DCM in dogs. Veterinary cardiologist Dr. Lisa Freeman has specialized in this recent phenomenon. In her words, it is not just a grain-free diet. She suspects that this is a BEG diet problem—referring to boutique companies, exotic ingredients or grain-free diets. The apparent link between BEG diets and DCM may be due to ingredients used to replace grains in grain-free diets, such as exotic meats, vegetables and fruit. In addition, not all pet food manufacturers have the same level of nutritional expertise and quality control. This variability could introduce potential issues with some products. In particular, lentils and peas as substitutes for grains are suspected as a cause for this alarming increase in DCM.
Dr. Freeman also reports that raw diets and homemade diets are not safe alternatives. Raw and home-cooked diets increase your dog’s risk for many other health problems. So, forego the raw or home-cooked diets and stick with a commercial pet food made by a well-established manufacturer that contains common ingredients including grains.
For the vast majority of dogs, we do not yet know what is causing this disease. Some dogs with DCM have low levels of taurine, an amino acid, that can cause DCM. Other dogs with DCM have normal taurine levels. There is such an increased level of DCM in dogs that other aspects of the diet are being looked at carefully by the FDA and many researchers.
If your dog was diagnosed with DCM, ask your veterinarian to measure taurine levels and give heart medications as necessary. If your dog is eating a BEG diet or an unconventional diet (including vegetarian, vegan or home-prepared diets), Dr. Freeman recommends immediately switching to a non-BEG diet.
DCM is an extremely serious disease and often proves fatal. Examination of your dog’s diet is extremely important and providing grains in that diet is important. Not all dogs on a grain-free diet will develop DCM. However, there is an alarming increase of DCM in the last 10 years. We have recently seen a case at St. Francis Pet clinic, and are therefore raising an alarm to all the pet owners in the Wood River Valley.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
