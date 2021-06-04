Kennel cough is an infectious bronchitis of dogs characterized by a harsh, hacking cough that most people describe as sounding like “something stuck in my dog’s throat.” This bronchitis may not last long and be mild enough to not need any treatment, or it may progress to a life-threatening pneumonia depending upon which infectious agents are involved and the patient’s immunological strength. An uncomplicated case of kennel cough typically runs its course over a week or two and entails frequent fits of coughing in a patient who otherwise feels active and normal. Uncomplicated cases do not involve fever or listlessness, just lots of coughing.
Numerous organisms may be involved in a case of kennel cough. Those include the bacteria Bordetella bronchiseptica, and multiple viruses that include parainfluenza, the adenovirus, influenza virus and mycoplasma canis. The classical combination for uncomplicated kennel cough is infection with parainfluenza or adenovirus in combination with Bordetella bronchiseptica.
An infected dog sheds infectious bacteria and/or viruses in respiratory secretions. These secretions become aerosolized and float in the air where they can be inhaled by a healthy dog. Obviously, crowded housing and suboptimal ventilation play important roles in the likelihood of transmission, but organisms may also be transmitted on toys, food bowls or other objects. Because it is common for Bordetella to be accompanied by at least one other infectious agent (such as one of the viruses listed above), kennel cough is actually a complex of infections rather than infection by one agent. The incubation period after being exposed is two to 14 days. Dogs are typically sick for one to two weeks. Infected dogs can shed Bordetella organisms for one to three months following infection.
Diagnosis of kennel cough is made by the clinical signs that the dog is showing. Those include the dry, honking cough that is usually nonproductive. In severe cases, radiographs will show bronchitis and are particularly helpful in determining if there is a complicating pneumonia.
An uncomplicated case of kennel cough will go away by itself. Drugs are available to improve patient comfort while the infection is resolving. Antibiotics are frequently prescribed to prevent the possibility of secondary pneumonias. Owners are instructed to rest and isolate their dogs to prevent other dogs from contracting the disease.
Vaccinations are available for Bordetella, parainfluenza, the adenovirus and canine influenza. Dogs that have recovered from Bordetella are typically immune to reinfection for only six to 12 months.
There are many other diseases that can mimic kennel cough. If kennel cough does not improve, you should contact your veterinarian for chest X-rays and blood tests.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In