A luxating kneecap (patella) is an extremely common condition in toy-sized dogs but can be seen in all dogs and even cats. Owners will typically notice a little skip in their dog’s step. The dog may even run on three legs, holding one hindleg up, and then periodically put the leg down, like nothing happened! The patella normally sits in a groove in the hind legs that keeps it in place with the help of ligaments, muscles, and connective tissue (fascia). When the patella luxates or dislocates, it prohibits the leg from bending. With luck, the patient will be able to slip the kneecap back into place and be back to normal in a few steps. With severe dislocation, the patella stays out of place and the back leg cannot bend. It is normally not considered a painful condition, but after time, it can lead to severe arthritis of the hips and knees, which are very painful.
Approximately 50% of affected dogs have both hindlegs affected, while the other 50% has only one hindleg involved. If the dislocation is severe and causing the patient to limp consistently, the treatment is usually surgery. There are numerous types of surgeries performed for luxating patellas. The surgeries are targeted at either tightening the joint, creating a deeper groove in the femur for the patella to sit in, or implants.
If both knees are affected, some veterinarians feel that doing one leg at a time, eight weeks or more apart, is beneficial as the patient will have one good rear leg to use to walk. Post-operative care varies depending on the type of surgery performed to correct the luxation. Owners should expect anywhere from four to eight weeks of confinement to a large crate or pen, and only short walks to go to the bathroom. No running or jumping should be allowed. Physical therapy is recommended as well to assist in the adjustment after the surgery.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian for St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
