Deafness can be divided into several classes based on the specific problem: conductive, sensorineural, central-mediated, or presbycusis.
Conductive hearing loss results from the failure of sound energy to be translated into mechanical energy by the ear structures. This may be caused by chronic ear infections, ear wax impaction, foreign bodies (like grass awn or foxtails), cancer, or trauma. This type of hearing loss can occur at any age, depending on the underlying cause.
Sensorineural hearing loss is caused by loss of electrical energy transfer from the cochlea (the inner ear). This is caused by a genetic defect seen in animals with white coat color with blue eyes in both dogs and cats. It also affects numerous purebred dogs, such as the Dalmation, Australian blue heeler, English setter, Argentine dogo, bull terrier, Australian shepherd, Jack Russel terrier, and Cavalier King Charles spaniel.
Congenital, hereditary hearing loss may be sudden or slow in onset; in some cases, the dog or cat may have balance problems. Central-mediated hearing loss is the failure to process sounds at the level of the brain.
Prebycusis is hearing loss due to age-related changes of the inner ear structures.
To diagnose the cause of deafness, we use specialized tests to pinpoint where the hearing loss is occurring in the hearing pathway. For the best results, these tests are performed with the animal sedated or anesthetized. The brainstem evoked auditory response (BAER) test is a commonly used diagnostic that measures specific components of the hearing pathway and can be used to characterize conductive and sensorineural hearing loss.
With treatment, it is usually reversible if the cause of deafness is conductive but requires removal of any obstruction, such as wax or mucous. Congenital hear loss and age-related hearing loss are not treatable or reversible.
Animals with congenital hearing loss should not be bred. Animals with conductive hearing loss are periodically rechecked to prevent recurrence. Prognosis is good with conductive hearing loss. Prognosis is poor for congenital hearing loss, however, behavioral modification techniques, such as hand signals, may be used to train the dog.
Dr. Alani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
