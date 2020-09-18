Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.