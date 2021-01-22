Agalactia is the absence of milk secretion in a female that has just given birth. It represents either a failure of milk production or failure of the release of milk into the teat canal. Normally, milk is not continuously released after it is produced. Instead, it is stored in the mammary gland until the gland is stimulated to release the milk, which is called milk letdown.
Milk letdown may fail to occur from either hormonal causes or psychological abnormalities. Anxiety or nervousness may prevent the mother from being relaxed enough to allow the litter to suckle, particularly in first-time pregnancies. In highly stressed animals, adrenaline interferes with the hormone oxytocin, which enhances milk letdown. Generalized debilitating conditions, such as infections of the uterus, mammary glands, or other systemic organs, can lead to agalactia. Nutritional deficiency of the mother can cause agalactia but is uncommon in most pets on well-balanced diets.
Clinical signs of agalactia are seen when the offspring attempt to suckle the mother but have no success in getting milk. Both the mother and offspring may become agitated, and the puppies or kittens may cry continuously. The mammary glands often look normal on close examination, but no milk is visible on evaluation of the teat canal.
In nervous mothers, tranquilizers may be tried, not only to help them relax because some tranquilizers also increased milk production indirectly. Drugs such as metoclopramide can increase the secretion of prolactin, a hormone that helps with most production. In some instances, when milk production by the mother is adequate, the administration of oxytocin stimulates milk letdown. If the cause of agalactia is poor nutrition or a systemic disease, correction of these conditions may reverse the agalactia.
In those mothers with no production at all, it often is not possible to reverse the agalactia. In these cases, the offspring must be hand reared. Your veterinarian may recommend these females not be bred again, because the problem may recur with subsequent pregnancies. The nervous mothers can often be persuaded to allow the offspring to suckle, and milk production may then occur spontaneously. Some of these dogs also respond to oxytocin therapy. For a few days the offspring may need supplemental feedings. Mothers that suffer from a milk letdown problem may not have the problem with subsequent litters.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
