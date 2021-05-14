Blood transfusions are necessary to replace components of the blood that are needed to maintain vital functions. These substances may include whole blood, red blood cells only, platelets or plasma. The type of transfusion recommended depends on the underlying disease or condition being treated. Plasma transfusions may be recommended for a protein-losing disease of the kidneys or intestinal tract, liver disease, clotting-factor deficiencies or inflammatory diseases. Adequate numbers of platelets are required for the blood clot. Platelet transfusions may be recommended when platelet counts become very low. Red blood cells deliver oxygen throughout the body. Severe anemia (low red blood cell count) decreases oxygen delivery, which can be life-threatening and may be treated with a transfusion of whole red blood cells. In cases of sudden blood loss, such as trauma, a single transfusion may be needed to stabilize the patient while the bleeding is being treated. Chronic conditions may require repeated transfusions until the underlying disease can be controlled.
Transfusions are given only when necessary and under close supervision, because of the possibility for transfusion reactions. A crossmatch test is usually performed to make sure the material to be transfused is compatible with the animal’s own blood. Dogs have three common blood types, and tests to identify blood type can determine which type your pet has.
A transfusion is administered over several hours, with intermittent monitoring of the dog’s vital signs. The most serious risk with transfusions is an acute reaction manifested as fever, welts, shock and vomiting. If these signs occur, the transfusion is discontinued and the dog is stabilized with other IV fluids and steroid injections. Other rare complications include infection from contaminated blood, though all donor dogs are usually screened for contagious diseases such as heartworm disease, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, Lyme disease, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
For blood transfusions, the red blood cell count is monitored during and after the transfusion to assess whether it is increasing adequately. For chronic conditions, the red blood cell count may be monitored for weeks or months. Transfused red blood cells have a shorter life span than the patient’s own red blood cells. Repeated transfusions may be needed if the red blood cell count falls below acceptable levels.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
